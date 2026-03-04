ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Defence Minister Says Any Successor To Iran's Khamenei 'Target For Assassination'

In a post on X, he said, "Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination. It does not matter what his name is or where he hides,"

New Delhi: Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday said that any leader appointed as a replacement for Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination."

"We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to dismantle the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," Katz added.

Meanwhile, Iran's official news agency Irna said that the Islamic Republic will hold a three-day state funeral for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, starting midnight today. "Starting at 10:00 pm (1830 GMT/00:00 IST), the faithful will be able to pay a final homage to the body of the martyred guide of the nation, by visiting the Imam Khomenei grand mosque" in Tehran, Irna said, citing a statement from the Islamic Development Coordination Council.

Sounds of explosions continued in Iran's capital on Wednesday as the war with the United States and Israel entered its fifth day, with Israel targeting the Iranian leadership and security forces and the Islamic Republic responding with missile barrages and drone attacks on Israel and across the region.

The blasts in Tehran came at dawn, according to Iran's state television. Israel's military said its air defences had been activated to intercept Iranian missiles targeting Israel, and explosions were heard around Jerusalem. With Iran's stranglehold on tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which about a fifth of the world's oil is shipped, Brent crude prices rose to more than usd 82 a barrel, up more than 13% since the start of the conflict and at its highest price since July 2024. (With inputs from agencies).