ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Defence Firm Supplies First Batch Of Light Machine Guns To India

Jerusalem: A leading Israeli small arms manufacturer has delivered the first batch of light machine guns (LMGs) to India under the 'Make in India' initiative with technology transfer.

The first batch of 2,000 NEGEV 7.62x51 LMGs, part of a larger contract for 41,000 units, was delivered over the last weekend, with an additional 4,000 scheduled for delivery later this year, the Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) said in a recent press release. The delivery was carried out by PLR Systems, a joint venture between IWI and Adani Group, the first private company in India to manufacture small arms and ammunition.

"The milestone follows the successful completion of the technology transfer process under India’s 'Make in India' initiative and reflects IWI’s commitment to delivering advanced systems in accordance with contractual schedules and the highest quality standards, while supporting India's defence manufacturing ecosystem," the company said.

The NEGEV 7.62x51, one of the lightest 7.62 mm light machine guns in its class with a semi-automatic mode, is deployed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and is designed for reliability in harsh operational environments, offering high precision and effective target acquisition. Its lightweight design and use of 7.62 mm ammunition enable it to penetrate fortified cover, making it suitable for urban combat and critical missions.