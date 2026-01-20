ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Crews Begin Bulldozing UNRWA Headquarters In East Jerusalem

A photograph shows heavy machinery demolishing a structure inside the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on January 20, 2026. ( AFP )

Jerusalem: Israeli crews have begun bulldozing a United Nations headquarters in east Jerusalem as Israel's government tightens restrictions on humanitarian groups that provide aid to Palestinians.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said on X that Israeli forces had confiscated staff devices and forced them out of their headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

“This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” it said.

Israel has long decried UNRWA for what it said is pro-Palestinian leanings and accused the group of ties to Hamas — which the U.N. agency has ardently denied.