ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Army Captures Strategic Castle In Lebanon In Deepest Incursion Into Country In 26 Years

A Catholic nun walks on a street after taking part in a procession during the celebrations honoring the Virgin Mary in the West Bank town of Taybeh, Friday, May 29, 2026. ( AP )

Beirut: Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter century, the military said Sunday.

The capture of Beaufort castle near the city of Nabatiyeh came after days of intense fighting and airstrikes in nearby villages where Israeli troops fought Hezbollah members in the rugged area.

It marks a major gain for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began in early March. Israel and Lebanon have been at war since Israel was created in 1948 hold direct talks in Washington. The Israeli push came despite a nominal ceasefire that has been in place since April 17.

The Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a photograph on X showing Israeli troops walking outside the castle. Israeli troops previously captured the castle in 1982 and held it until they withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it launched an operation a few days ago in the Beaufort Ridge and the Suluki valley further south with the aim of dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and removing "direct threats to Israeli civilians.” The statement said the army is ready “to expand the operation if needed.”

In recent days, Israel has expanded the scope of its operations in Lebanon, warning all residents in the country’s southern region to leave and sending troops across the Litani River, which previously served as a de facto boundary.