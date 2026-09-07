ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Village, Killing 9

People watch rescue workers use excavators as they search for victims under the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern village of Kfar Rumman, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026 ( AP )

Beirut: Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes on a southern Lebanese village has killed nine people. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim to have shot down a Saudi reconnaissance plane. Israel’s air forces carried out two airstrikes early Monday on the southern Lebanese village.

The strikes came amid a new round of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The ministry said one of the strikes hit a building killing eight people including a child and two women. It added that 11 people were also wounded, including four children and two women.

The ministry added that another strike on a car in the village killed a paramedic with the Lebanese Islamic Risala Scout Association and wounded two others.

Houthis claim downing Saudi reconnaissance plane