ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon Kills 3 Journalists Covering The War

A man checks his mobile phone on a public beach, as smoke, background, rises from Israeli artillery shells on Qlaileh village, as it s seen from Tyre city, south Lebanon, Saturday, March 28, 2026. ( AP )

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed three journalists who were covering the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, their TV stations said.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV said its longtime correspondent Ali Shoeib was killed in southern Lebanon. Israel's military said it had targeted Shoeib, accusing him of being a Hezbollah intelligence operative, without providing evidence.

A well-known Lebanese war correspondent, Shoeib had covered southern Lebanon for al-Manar TV for nearly three decades.

Meanwhile, Beirut-based pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV said reporter Fatima Ftouni was killed in the same airstrike in the southern district of Jezzine along with her brother Mohammed, a video journalist. She had just been on air with a live report before the strike. Top officials in Lebanon condemned the strike, with President Joseph Aoun calling it a “flagrant crime that violates all laws and agreements that protect journalists.”

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Jezzine along with other journalists on Saturday, March 28, 2026, is seen reporting in the town of Marjayoun, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP)

The Israeli army claimed that Shoeib was “operating systematically to expose the locations of (Israeli) soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.” It also accused him of maintaining contact with Hezbollah militants and inciting against Israeli troops and civilians, without elaborating. Al-Manar TV did not respond to the Israeli allegations but described its correspondent as “distinguished by his professional and credible reporting of events.”