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Israel Won't Discuss Ceasefire With Hezbollah In Lebanon Talks: Envoy

Israel has said that a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which will hold talks starting Saturday in Islamabad, does not cover Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP)
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By AFP

Published : April 11, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST

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Washington: Israel said Friday it will not discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah when it holds talks with Lebanon's government next week in Washington. The Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors spoke to set up the talks that will open on Tuesday at the State Department.

Israel "agreed to begin formal peace negotiations" with the Lebanese government, with which it has no diplomatic relations, said the Israeli ambassador, Yechiel Leiter.

"Israel refused to discuss a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which continues to attack Israel and is the main obstacle to peace between the two countries," he said in a statement. Israel launched massive strikes and a ground invasion of Lebanon after attacking Iran on February 28, in response to rocket fire into Israel from Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shia Muslim movement.

Without a ceasefire with Hezbollah, the talks would centre on Israel seeking actions from the Lebanese government, which has for years struggled to rein in Hezbollah but has been stepping up its efforts. Israel has said that a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which will hold talks starting Saturday in Islamabad, does not cover Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities say the weeks of hostilities have killed more than 1,950 people, with Israeli strikes killing more than 350 people Wednesday alone, the first full day of the US-Iran ceasefire.

Also Read:

  1. Iran Sets Conditions As Vance Warns Tehran Not To 'Play' US At Talks
  2. Beijing Calculates Its Next Steps In Iran Ceasefire Ahead Of Trump's Trip To China

TAGGED:

ISRAEL
ISRAEL HEZBOLLAH
IRAN US CEASEFIRE
ISREAL LEBANON TALKS

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