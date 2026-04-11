ETV Bharat / international

Israel Won't Discuss Ceasefire With Hezbollah In Lebanon Talks: Envoy

Washington: Israel said Friday it will not discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah when it holds talks with Lebanon's government next week in Washington. The Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors spoke to set up the talks that will open on Tuesday at the State Department.

Israel "agreed to begin formal peace negotiations" with the Lebanese government, with which it has no diplomatic relations, said the Israeli ambassador, Yechiel Leiter.

"Israel refused to discuss a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which continues to attack Israel and is the main obstacle to peace between the two countries," he said in a statement. Israel launched massive strikes and a ground invasion of Lebanon after attacking Iran on February 28, in response to rocket fire into Israel from Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shia Muslim movement.