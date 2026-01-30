ETV Bharat / international

Israel Will Reopen Gaza’s Border Crossing With Egypt On Sunday, After Nearly 2 Years Of Closure

A truck enters the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing, heading for inspection by Israeli authorities before entering the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel said Friday that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, said in a statement on Friday that “limited movement of people only” would be allowed.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing on Sunday will mark an important step forward for U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The crossing, Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world, has been largely closed since May 2024.