ETV Bharat / international

'Exercise Utmost Caution': India Issues Advisory After Israel-US Strikes On Iran

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: India on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens residing in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant amid the deteriorating security situation in the region, following joint airstrikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran.

In an official statement, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times."

The Embassy urged all Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The advisory further emphasised the importance of staying close to safe zones.

It stated that all Indian nationals should remain in proximity to designated shelters and make themselves aware of the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or workplace.