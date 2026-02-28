'Exercise Utmost Caution': India Issues Advisory After Israel-US Strikes On Iran
The Embassy urged all Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Tel Aviv: India on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens residing in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant amid the deteriorating security situation in the region, following joint airstrikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran.
In an official statement, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times."
The Embassy urged all Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The advisory further emphasised the importance of staying close to safe zones.
It stated that all Indian nationals should remain in proximity to designated shelters and make themselves aware of the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or workplace.
"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," the statement read. The Embassy also assured continued assistance to Indian citizens during the evolving situation.
"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in 8. The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it added.
The fresh advisory comes following Tehran's being shaken by a series of powerful explosions, which Israel described as "preventive" missile strikes against Iran.
The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions in the region, according to local media reports. The strikes took place against the backdrop of mounting tensions between the United States and Iran over a possible nuclear deal, fuelling concerns about a broader military confrontation in the Middle East.
