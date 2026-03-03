ETV Bharat / international

Israel US Strikes Hit Building Of Body To Elect New Iran Supreme Leader: Iranian Media

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 3, 2026. ( AFP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Tehran: Israeli and US strikes on Tuesday hit the Tehran building of a body tasked with electing Iran's new supreme leader, local media reported. "The American-Zionist criminals attacked the Assembly of Experts building in Qom," south of Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency.