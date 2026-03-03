Israel US Strikes Hit Building Of Body To Elect New Iran Supreme Leader: Iranian Media

ETV Bharat / international

The American-Zionist criminals attacked the Assembly of Experts building in Qom," south of Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 3, 2026. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : March 3, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST

Tehran: Israeli and US strikes on Tuesday hit the Tehran building of a body tasked with electing Iran's new supreme leader, local media reported. "The American-Zionist criminals attacked the Assembly of Experts building in Qom," south of Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Local media showed footage of the building severely damaged in the strikes. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday.

