Israel To Terminate MSF Work In Gaza For Failing To Provide Palestinian Staff List

A Palestinian boy walks past the clinic of Doctors Without Borders or Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), in the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City on January 11, 2026. ( AFP )

Jerusalem: Israel said Sunday it was terminating the humanitarian operations of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza after the international medical charity failed to provide a list of its Palestinian staff. In December, Israel announced it would prevent 37 aid organisations, including MSF, from working in Gaza from March 1 for failing to submit detailed information about their Palestinian employees, drawing widespread condemnation from NGOs and the UN.

"The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is moving to terminate the activities of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said on Sunday. The decision follows "MSF's failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organisations operating in the region", it added.

The ministry had earlier alleged that two MSF employees had links with Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which the charity has vehemently denied. On Sunday, the ministry said MSF had committed in early January to sharing the staff list as required by the Israeli authorities, but ultimately refrained.

"Subsequently, MSF announced it does not intend to proceed with the registration process at all, contradicting its previous statements and the binding protocol," the ministry added, saying "MSF will cease its operations and depart the Gaza Strip by February 28".

No assurances

In a statement on Friday, MSF acknowledged that it had, as an "exceptional measure", agreed to share a list of names of its Palestinian and international staff with the Israeli authorities. "However, despite repeated efforts, it became evident that we were unable to build engagement with Israeli authorities on the concrete assurances required," it said.

"These included that any staff information would be used only for its stated administrative purpose and would not put colleagues at risk." Without those assurances, MSF "concluded that we will not share staff information in the current circumstances".