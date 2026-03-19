ETV Bharat / international

Israel Strikes World's Largest Natural Gas Field In Iran, Tehran Retaliates With More Attacks On Gulf Energy Sites

Iranian mourners gather during the funeral of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who commands Basij forces, in Tehran on March 18, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The war in the Middle East has escalated sharply as Israel attacked Iran’s massive offshore South Pars natural gas field, the world's largest, on Wednesday, while Tehran retaliated by targeting energy facilities across the Gulf and threatened further destructive attacks.

As the war enters Day 20, the latest attacks have raised fears of a wider assault on fuel supplies that could jolt already rattled global markets.

The United States was informed about plans for an Israeli strike on the South Pars but did not take part in it, Associated Press reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

The natural gas field is shared between Iran (known as South Pars) and Qatar (known as North Field), containing over 1,800 trillion cubic feet of in-situ gas. It holds over 40% of Iran's gas reserves.

Iran threatened more attacks after Israel killed the Islamic Republic's intelligence chief Esmail Khatib, the latest in a string of strikes that have decimated its leadership since the war began nearly three weeks ago.

Tehran, following a strike on its South Pars field, said it would respond forcefully to any further attacks on its energy sector.

"We warn you once again that you made a big mistake in attacking the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian media. "If it is repeated again, further attacks on your energy infrastructure and that of your allies will not stop until it is completely destroyed."

The Israeli military did not comment on the South Pars attack. Iran's threat of further retaliation came after Qatar's state energy company said a missile strike sparked a fire causing "extensive damage" at its main gas facility, prompting Doha to expel two Iranian diplomats.

Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted drones targeting energy infrastructure in the east, while debris from a ballistic missile landed near a refinery south of Riyadh.

Oil prices, already elevated by the near-total disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, surged again -- with the main US benchmark for crude adding more than three percent on Thursday.