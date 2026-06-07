ETV Bharat / international

Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburbs Days After US-Supported Ceasefire Deal

Municipality workers use a skid loader as they remove the rubble of destroyed apartments that where hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Sunday, June 7, 2026. ( AP )

Mreijeh: Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs without warning on Sunday, days after a ceasefire agreement in Washington went into effect and despite a U.S. request not to attack Lebanon 's capital. Lebanon’s state-run national news agency said two people were killed and 11 wounded in a preliminary count.

Iran had warned that an attack on Beirut would renew full-scale war across the Mideast, even as Pakistan tries to restart talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran wants a deal to include ending the war in Lebanon. There was no immediate White House comment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the strikes were in retaliation for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group firing at northern Israel earlier, and that the attacks targeted “command centers” in the sprawling urban neighborhoods.

“We are striking them very hard, and we know that Hezbollah is on the run,” Netanyahu told his Cabinet. Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for firing at Israel. Days earlier, the Lebanese and Israeli governments' meeting in Washington renewed a ceasefire agreement in ongoing talks that Beirut hopes will end the fighting.

Israel had struck Beirut's southern suburbs twice since the first such agreement took effect on April 17. Israeli strikes over southern Lebanon continue daily, and Israel's forces have seized around a fifth of Lebanon in its ground invasion as they clash with Hezbollah.

Israel on Monday announced it would strike the southern suburbs after Hezbollah claimed attacks in northern Israel, but urgent talks via Washington halted the attacks, on the condition that Hezbollah stop targeting Israel border towns.

Sunday's strike hit a residential building, damaging four of its seven floors. The Lebanese military cordoned off the area as an unexploded munition was found in the rubble.

Netanyahu wants to remove Hezbollah as a threat

The fighting in Lebanon threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for oil and gas and related products like fertilizer. Its closure has jolted the world economy and spiked warnings of hunger in vulnerable regions.

Hezbollah has scathingly rejected the U.S.-brokered deal and urged Lebanon to end its direct talks with Israel. Instead, it backs Iran’s inclusion of a ceasefire in Lebanon as a condition in negotiations with the U.S.

A senior U.S. official said “we were not surprised” by the Israeli attack in Beirut. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, would not say if the U.S. had been given a headsup on this specific strike, but stressed that Netanyahu has for some time said Israel would act to counter or retaliate against any Hezbollah attacks or attempted attacks on Israel.