Israel Stands Together With India In Fight Against Terrorism: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar
Israel expressed solidarity with grieving India on the first anniversary of the dastardly Pahalgam attack
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Jerusalem: Vowing to fight against terrorism “resolutely” in “all its form”, Israel on Wednesday expressed solidarity with grieving India on the first anniversary of the dastardly Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 last year.
“On behalf of the State of Israel, on one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honour the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X.
“Israel remains resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms.
“Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability”, Sa’ar emphasised.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, in a video message also paid tributes to the 26 innocent victims of the terror attack saying that the “pain is deeply familiar” and that “terror has no borders.”
Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out the attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from across India.
After the attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive, 'Operation Sindoor,' destroying military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).