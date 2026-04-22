ETV Bharat / international

Israel Stands Together With India In Fight Against Terrorism: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar

Jerusalem: Vowing to fight against terrorism “resolutely” in “all its form”, Israel on Wednesday expressed solidarity with grieving India on the first anniversary of the dastardly Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 last year.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, on one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honour the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X.

“Israel remains resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms.

“Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability”, Sa’ar emphasised.