Israel, Singapore, Nepal Among Others Extend Greetings On India's 80th Independence Day
Neighbouring countries and several other global partners wished India on its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s key global partners on Saturday extended greetings to the country on its 80th Independence Day, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog wished President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "wonderful people" of India on the Independence Day.
"May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he said in a social media post.
भारत के 80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर, इज़राइल राज्य की ओर से राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु @rashtrapatibhvn, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी @narendramodi और भारत के सभी प्यारे नागरिकों को हार्दिक बधाई!— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 14, 2026
आशा है कि हम इज़राइल और भारत के बीच की इस खूबसूरत दोस्ती को और मजबूत करते रहेंगे।… pic.twitter.com/fPWkrakvCF
On the occasion, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended "heartfelt greetings" to Prime Minister Modi and the "friendly people" of India.
"May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead," Shah said, according to a social media post by his office.
On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi and the friendly people and Government of India.— PMO (@PM_nepal_) August 15, 2026
May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue…
In a letter to President Murmu, her Singaporean counterpart Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated her and the people of India on the occasion, asserting that both countries share an "enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region".
The city-state will continue working closely with India, as one of ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partners, to strengthen regional integration and resilience, especially in trade, the digital economy, energy security, and the energy transition, he said.
Calling the Singapore-India ties "multifaceted", he said the two nations also share a robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by close people-to-people ties.
"By drawing on our complementary strengths, I am confident that our two countries will continue to identify fresh opportunities for the benefit of our peoples," he said.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also wished the government and people of India on Independence Day.
In a social media post, he said, "To my elder brother PM Narendra Modi and the people of India, I extend my warm wishes on the 80th Independence Day."
To my elder brother PM @narendramodi and the people of India, I extend my warm wishes on the 80th Independence Day.— Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) August 15, 2026
May the friendship and bond between our two nations continue to flourish. pic.twitter.com/Tw1AsVZR26
"May the enduring friendship and close ties between Bhutan and India continue to flourish."
Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also extended greetings on the occasion, calling India’s journey since 1947 an "inspiration to developing countries".
"Warm felicitations to President Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi, and our dear friends, the people of India, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.
"India’s journey since 1947 has been an inspiration to developing countries such as the Maldives on our own path to democracy. May the close ties of cooperation and friendship that exist between Maldives–India grow ever stronger," he said on X.
Warm felicitations to President Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi, and our dear friends, the people of India, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 15, 2026
India’s journey since 1947 has been an inspiration to developing countries such as the Maldives on our own path to…
Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed his greetings, asserting that the bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi.
In a statement, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the people of the two countries form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward-looking.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said, adding that bilateral collaboration is making both nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous.
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