ETV Bharat / international

Israel, Singapore, Nepal Among Others Extend Greetings On India's 80th Independence Day

New Delhi: India’s key global partners on Saturday extended greetings to the country on its 80th Independence Day, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wished President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "wonderful people" of India on the Independence Day.

"May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he said in a social media post.

On the occasion, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended "heartfelt greetings" to Prime Minister Modi and the "friendly people" of India.

"May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead," Shah said, according to a social media post by his office.

In a letter to President Murmu, her Singaporean counterpart Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated her and the people of India on the occasion, asserting that both countries share an "enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region".

The city-state will continue working closely with India, as one of ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partners, to strengthen regional integration and resilience, especially in trade, the digital economy, energy security, and the energy transition, he said.