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Israel, Singapore, Nepal Among Others Extend Greetings On India's 80th Independence Day

Neighbouring countries and several other global partners wished India on its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.

Israel Singapore Nepal Among Several Countries Extend Greetings On India 80th Independence Day
PM Narendra Modi addresses nation during 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Saturday. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: India’s key global partners on Saturday extended greetings to the country on its 80th Independence Day, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wished President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "wonderful people" of India on the Independence Day.

"May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he said in a social media post.

On the occasion, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended "heartfelt greetings" to Prime Minister Modi and the "friendly people" of India.

"May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead," Shah said, according to a social media post by his office.

In a letter to President Murmu, her Singaporean counterpart Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated her and the people of India on the occasion, asserting that both countries share an "enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region".

The city-state will continue working closely with India, as one of ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partners, to strengthen regional integration and resilience, especially in trade, the digital economy, energy security, and the energy transition, he said.

Calling the Singapore-India ties "multifaceted", he said the two nations also share a robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by close people-to-people ties.

"By drawing on our complementary strengths, I am confident that our two countries will continue to identify fresh opportunities for the benefit of our peoples," he said.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also wished the government and people of India on Independence Day.

In a social media post, he said, "To my elder brother PM Narendra Modi and the people of India, I extend my warm wishes on the 80th Independence Day."

"May the enduring friendship and close ties between Bhutan and India continue to flourish."

Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also extended greetings on the occasion, calling India’s journey since 1947 an "inspiration to developing countries".

"Warm felicitations to President Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi, and our dear friends, the people of India, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

"India’s journey since 1947 has been an inspiration to developing countries such as the Maldives on our own path to democracy. May the close ties of cooperation and friendship that exist between Maldives–India grow ever stronger," he said on X.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed his greetings, asserting that the bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

In a statement, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the people of the two countries form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward-looking.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said, adding that bilateral collaboration is making both nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

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AUGUST 15
I DAY GREETINGS
INDEPENDENCE DAY

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