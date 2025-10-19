ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Transfer Of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza Halted 'Until Further Notice'

Naomi Baruch grieves over the coffin of her son, Uriel Baruch, a slain hostage whose body was returned from Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem on Sunday ( AP )

Tel Aviv: An Israeli security official said Sunday the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza is halted “until further notice” after a Hamas ceasefire violation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement. The halt in aid is occurring a little over a week since the start of the US-proposed ceasefire aimed at ending two years of war.

Israel’s military also has begun striking parts of Gaza after saying its troops came under fire from Hamas militants, in the first major test of the truce on Sunday.

Israel on Sunday struck targets in southern Gaza after saying its troops came under fire from Hamas militants, in the first major test of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire meant to halt more than two years of war. Health officials said at least 14 Palestinians were killed. A senior Egyptian official involved in the ceasefire negotiations said “round-the-clock” contacts were underway to deescalate the situation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to reporters.