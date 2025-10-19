Israel Says Transfer Of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza Halted 'Until Further Notice'
The halt in aid is occurring a little over a week since the start of the US-proposed ceasefire aimed at ending two years of war.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 10:08 PM IST
Tel Aviv: An Israeli security official said Sunday the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza is halted “until further notice” after a Hamas ceasefire violation.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement. The halt in aid is occurring a little over a week since the start of the US-proposed ceasefire aimed at ending two years of war.
Israel’s military also has begun striking parts of Gaza after saying its troops came under fire from Hamas militants, in the first major test of the truce on Sunday.
Israel on Sunday struck targets in southern Gaza after saying its troops came under fire from Hamas militants, in the first major test of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire meant to halt more than two years of war. Health officials said at least 14 Palestinians were killed. A senior Egyptian official involved in the ceasefire negotiations said “round-the-clock” contacts were underway to deescalate the situation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to reporters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to take “strong action” against any ceasefire violations but didn't threaten to return to war. Israel's military said that militants fired at troops in areas of Rafah city that are Israeli-controlled according to agreed-upon ceasefire lines. No injuries were reported. The military said Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery.
Hamas, which continued to accuse Israel of multiple ceasefire violations, said communication with its remaining units in Rafah had been cut off for months and “we are not responsible for any incidents occurring in those areas.”
Shortly before sunset, Israel’s military said it had begun a series of airstrikes in southern Gaza against what it called Hamas targets.
Also Read
Despite Ceasefire, Israel Kills 11 In Gaza on Sunday; Claims Its Troops Came Under Hamas Fire