Israel Says The Remains Of The Final Hostage In Gaza Have Been Recovered

People hold signs with a photo of Ran Gvili, who was killed while fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and whose body has been held in Gaza ever since, during a rally calling for his return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel says the remains of the final hostage in Gaza have been recovered, clearing the way for the next phase of the ceasefire that stopped the Israel-Hamas war. Monday’s announcement came a day after Israel’s government said the military was conducting a “large-scale operation” in a cemetery in northern Gaza to locate the remains of Ran Gvili.

The return of all remaining hostages, living or dead, has been a key part of the Gaza ceasefire’s first phase, and Gvili’s family had urged Israel’s government not to enter the second phase until his remains were recovered and returned. Israel and Hamas have been under pressure from ceasefire mediators including Washington to move into the second phase of the U.S.-brokered truce, which took effect on Oct. 10.

Israel had repeatedly accused Hamas of dragging its feet in the recovery of the final hostage. Hamas had said it had provided all the information it had about Gvili’s remains, and accused Israel of obstructing efforts to search for them in areas of Gaza under Israeli military control.

Israel’s military had said the large-scale operation to locate Gvili’s remains was “in the area of the Yellow Line” that divides the territory.

The ceasefire deal aims to wind down the war that was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer known affectionately as “Rani,” was killed while fighting Hamas militants during the attack.

Before Gvili’s remains were recovered, 20 living hostages and the remains of 27 others had been returned to Israel since the ceasefire, most recently in early December. Israel in exchange has released the bodies of hundreds Palestinians to Gaza.

The next phase of the 20-point ceasefire plan has called for creating an international stabilization force, forming a technocratic Palestinian government and disarming Hamas.

Israeli teams were combing through a Gaza cemetery Monday for the remains of the final hostage in Gaza, the military said, after Hamas claimed it had done all required of it under the ceasefire agreement to search the side of the territory not controlled by troops.

The search marked a dramatic last-ditch effort by Israel to find the body of Ran Gvili as Washington and other mediators apply pressure to move forward with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

The clearest sign of progress would be Israel opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for Palestinians to enter and exit the territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says Israel will open the crossing once the search for Gvili is finished.

Israeli fire, meanwhile, killed two Palestinians in Gaza, health authorities said, and Israel’s Supreme Court considered a petition to allow the foreign press independent access to Gaza.

Israel says the search for Gvili's remains could last days

A military official said that the search for Gvili's remains began over the weekend in the areas of Shuja’iyya, Daraj and Tuffah, based on intelligence. The official said troops were joined by rabbis and dental experts to help identify Gvili. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing an operation still underway.

According to two Gaza City residents, the search took place in a cemetery in the Tuffah neighborhood, which includes hundreds of bodies. The residents, who asked to be unidentified for fear of reprisal, said Israeli forces were digging graves in the Batsh Cemetery, pulling bodies out before leaving them in the open.

Israeli military officials were quoted in local media as saying the operation could take days to complete. Hamas had searched for Gvili's body on the side of the ceasefire line currently occupied by most of Gaza's Palestinians.