Israel Says Returned Remains Don't Match Hostages And Plans To Open Rafah Crossing

A vehicle carrying the remains of a person whom Hamas claims is a deceased hostage, transferred earlier today by Gaza militants to Israeli authorities, arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel said Wednesday that partial remains returned by militants did not match the hostages remaining in Gaza, while it announced plans to reopen a key Gaza border crossing for the exit of Palestinians from the strip. While the DNA findings marked a setback for ceasefire efforts, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing indicated that the U.S.-backed plan is still moving ahead.

The ceasefire deal calls for the crossing to be opened for medical evacuations and for travel to and from the strip. The World Health Organization says there are more than 16,500 sick and wounded people who need to leave Gaza for medical care.

The statement by COGAT, the Israeli military body charged with facilitating aid to Gaza, said Israel would coordinate with Egypt on the exit of Palestinians under the supervision of a mission from the European Union.

It did not say whether there would be restrictions on who was allowed to leave Gaza beyond that they would require “Israeli security approval.” It also did not say when the crossing would open.

The crossing was sealed off in May 2024 when Israel’s miliary invaded the area. It was briefly opened in February this year for the evacuation of sick and wounded Palestinians for treatment, as part of the previous ceasefire deal.

With the remains of two hostages, one Israeli and one Thai national, remaining in Gaza, the sides are close to wrapping up the first phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

The remains handed over Tuesday were found in Gaza’s northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to Palestinian media. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said forensic testing showed the remains were not linked to two remaining hostages. Hamas has yet to comment on the latest handover.

Twenty living hostages and the remains of 26 others have been returned to Israel since the ceasefire began in early October. The returns are a key part of the terms of a shaky agreement, which both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking. The two hostages remaining in Gaza are Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Gvili helped people escape from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023 and was killed fighting at another location. The military confirmed his death four months later. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

Sudthisak Rinthalak was an agricultural worker from Thailand who had been employed at Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit communities in the attack. According to media reports, Sudthisak had been working in Israel since 2017.