ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says It Targets New Hamas Leader In Gaza As Palestinians Report 3 Dead

A yellow block stands demarcating the "Yellow Line," which has separated the Gaza Strip's Israeli-held and Palestinian zones since the October ceasefire, is visible in central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. ( AP )

Deir-al-Balah: Israel carried out a pair of airstrikes in Gaza City late Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring 12, hospital officials said. The strike took place on the eve of Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister, Israel Katz, said the strikes had targeted the new leader of Hamas' military wing. They identified him as Mohammed Odeh and called him “one of the architects” of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that triggered over two years of war. The strike came less than two weeks after Israel killed the previous head of Hamas' military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas. The bodies of the dead were taken to Gaza's Shifa Hospital, which confirmed the deaths. The attack came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, normally a joyous time of family gatherings and large meals. The holiday once again is subdued this year in Gaza, where the vast majority of people remain displaced and live in tents or temporary shelters after a devastating war.