Israel Says It Targeted Hezbollah Militant In Its First Attack In Beirut In Months

Lebanese Civil Defence workers inspect the damage at an apartment hit during an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Sunday Nov. 23, 2025. ( AP )

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike Sunday struck Beirut for the first time since June. Israel’s military said that it targeted Hezbollah’s chief of staff, without giving further details. Hezbollah has yet to comment.

Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighborhood, with one video circulated on social media showing dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on an apartment building.

There was no immediate word on casualties. The strike in the south of the capital comes days before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit the country and as Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks.