ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says It Targeted Hezbollah Militant In Its First Attack In Beirut In Months

The Israeli strike in the south of the capital comes days before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit the country.

Israel Says It Targeted Hezbollah Militant In Its First Attack In Beirut In Months
Lebanese Civil Defence workers inspect the damage at an apartment hit during an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Sunday Nov. 23, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 23, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike Sunday struck Beirut for the first time since June. Israel’s military said that it targeted Hezbollah’s chief of staff, without giving further details. Hezbollah has yet to comment.

Smoke could be seen in the busy Haret Hreik neighborhood, with one video circulated on social media showing dozens of people crowded around the area of the strike, which appeared to be on an apartment building.

There was no immediate word on casualties. The strike in the south of the capital comes days before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit the country and as Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon have intensified in recent weeks.

Israel and the United States have been piling the pressure on Lebanon to disarm the powerful militant group. The Lebanese military issued a plan approved by the government that would disarm Hezbollah.

Israel says Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon, whereas the Lebanese government has denied those claims.

Read More

  1. US Senators Say Rubio Told Them Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Is Russia's 'Wish List'
  2. FTA With India To Help Boost Bilateral Trade, Investments: Israeli Minister Barkat

TAGGED:

HEZBOLLAH
BEIRUT
ISRAEL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.