ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Iran Launches Missiles Toward Jordan And Warns Fire Could Spill Over

Dubai: Israel's military says Iran has launched missiles toward neighboring Jordan and warned that fire could spill over across its borders. The military warned people Sunday to expect the first air raid sirens in weeks. It said Iran launched missiles toward the nearby Jordanian port city of Aqaba.

Israel, which joined the United States in launching the war with airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, has refrained from reentering the fighting since it reignited. Since its ceasefire with the United States collapsed last week, Iran has focused its attacks on U.S.-allied Arab states in the Gulf as well as Jordan, rather than Israel. But an Iranian strike on Israeli territory could risk widening the conflict once again.

The U.S. military launched airstrikes Sunday targeting Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard to retaliate for the killing of American troops in Jordan, further widening the exchange of fire between them as an interim deal seeking an end to their war has collapsed.

The strikes are part of a weeklong campaign that began with a struggle over control of the Strait of Hormuz and has seen Iran strike U.S.-allied countries across the Middle East.

The U.S. has targeted bridges, electrical facilities and other targets in Iran, and Tehran has retaliated by hitting power and desalination plants in Kuwait, threatening daily life in that small, oil-rich desert nation. Iran also has stepped up its threats to further expand the strikes, drawing a warning overnight from the United Arab Emirates.

Kuwait and Bahrain again activated air defenses Sunday morning as they warned of incoming Iranian drones and missiles.

The latest US strikes come after troops were killed

The U.S. military’s Central Command in its statement also said it hit “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites.” It said the attack was designed to degrade Iran's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz and “swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces,” a key power base in Iran's theocracy that controls its ballistic missile arsenal.

Footage released by the U.S. military appeared to show strikes carried out by fighter jets and by Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from the sea. One target site appeared to be in a valley of a mountainous region. The Guard often has missile bases and other military equipment tucked into mountain ranges.

An Iranian attack on a base in Jordan killed two American service members, left one missing and four requiring hospitalization, the U.S. military said on Saturday. Since the war began, 16 U.S. service members have been killed and over 430 wounded. Iranian authorities said on Sunday that at least 50 people have been killed and 517 wounded in the latest U.S. strikes.

Iran has provided no overall information on its materiel losses in the American campaign, which is now in its eighth day as the nations vie over control of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded passes in peacetime.

Iran’s atomic energy agency said that U.S. strikes early on Sunday morning targeted a construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in southwest Iran, according to Iranian state television. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC of the planned site of the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant show earth clearing but very little construction having taken place there as of July 9. There is no radiological material known to be at the site, which Iran had not previously announced as targeted throughout the war.

Nearly every Gulf Arab state has been targeted by Iran for retaliatory strike