Israel Says Hit Ballistic Missile Production Sites Across Iran
Israel's military said its air force had struck industrial sites "throughout Iran" that were used to produce weapons
Smoke engulfs a street after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP)
By AFP
Published : March 3, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Jerusalem: Israel's military said Tuesday its air force had struck industrial sites "throughout Iran" that were used to produce weapons including ballistic missiles, on the fourth day of a joint US-Israel attack on the Islamic republic.
"During strikes conducted throughout Iran, the IDF (military) targeted industrial sites used by the Iranian regime to produce weapons, particularly ballistic missiles," the military said in a statement.