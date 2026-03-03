ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Hit Ballistic Missile Production Sites Across Iran

Israel's military said its air force had struck industrial sites "throughout Iran" that were used to produce weapons

Smoke engulfs a street after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP)
By AFP

Published : March 3, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israel's military said Tuesday its air force had struck industrial sites "throughout Iran" that were used to produce weapons including ballistic missiles, on the fourth day of a joint US-Israel attack on the Islamic republic.

"During strikes conducted throughout Iran, the IDF (military) targeted industrial sites used by the Iranian regime to produce weapons, particularly ballistic missiles," the military said in a statement.

