ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says British Consulate In East Jerusalem Has Ceased To Function And 20 Diplomats Will Leave

A mosque's minaret and buildings are seen in the West Bank village of Abu Dis behind the Israel's separation wall near Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 ( AP )

Britain says it has reached an agreement with Israel over its consulate in east Jerusalem, even as Israel said the building had “ceased to function” as a consulate and 20 diplomats would leave the country. The sign outside it was removed.

Sign is removed outside British Consulate as staff shrinks

The sign outside the consulate in East Jerusalem was taken down, but Britain said it had reached an agreement with Israel's government and a small team of diplomats would continue to operate there. It was the latest development in a diplomatic standoff after Israel's government said it would close the consulate in response to the United Kingdom banning trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.