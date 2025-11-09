ETV Bharat / international

Israel Receives Body of A Hostage In Gaza That Hamas Claims Is Israeli Soldier Hadar Goldin

Tel Aviv: Israel on Sunday received the remains of a hostage in Gaza that Hamas says is the body of an Israeli soldier who was killed in 2014 and has been held in Gaza for the past 11 years. His remains were the only ones held in Gaza since before the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas said that it found the body of the soldier, Hadar Goldin, in a tunnel in the enclave's southernmost city of Rafah on Saturday. Goldin was killed on Aug. 1, 2014, two hours after a ceasefire took effect ending that year’s war between Israel and Hamas.

The return of his remains would be a significant development in the U.S.-brokered truce, which has faltered during the slow return of bodies of hostages and skirmishes between Israeli troops and militants in Gaza. It would also close a painful, 11-year saga for his family, where Goldin has become a national symbol.

The remains will be transferred to Israel and to the national forensic institute for identification. If the body is identified as Goldin's, there will be four bodies of hostages remaining in Gaza.

At the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that holding the body for so long has caused “great agony of his family, which will now be able to give him a Jewish burial.”

Bringing Israel's fallen home

Goldin's family spearheaded a very public campaign, along with the family of another soldier whose body was taken in 2014, to bring their sons home for burial. Israel recovered the remains of the other soldier, Oron Shaul, earlier this year.

Netanyahu said that the country would continue trying to bring home the bodies of Israelis still being held across enemy lines, such as Eli Cohen, an Israeli spy hung in Damascus in 1965.

Israeli media, citing anonymous officials, had previously reported that Hamas was delaying the release of Goldin's body in hopes of negotiating safe passage for more than 100 militants surrounded by Israeli forces and trapped in the enclave's southernmost city of Rafah.

Gila Gamliel, the minister of innovation, science and technology and a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, told Army Radio that Israel isn't negotiating for a deal within a deal.

“There are agreements whose implementation is guaranteed by the mediators, and we shouldn't allow anyone to come now and play (games) and to reopen the agreement,” she said.

Hamas made no comment on a possible exchange for its fighters stuck in the so-called yellow zone, which is controlled by Israeli forces, though they acknowledged that there are clashes taking place there.