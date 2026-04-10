ETV Bharat / international

Israel PM Says Instructed Cabinet 'To Begin Direct Negotiations' With Lebanon

People walk at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building the day before in Beirut's Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood on April 9, 2026. ( AFP )

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he ordered his cabinet to open direct talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and establish "peace relations" between the two countries.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," his office wrote in a statement.

"Negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates today's call by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut," the press release added.

A Lebanese government official with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Thursday that the country could only enter negotiations after a ceasefire was announced. Israeli media outlets reported that Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, would represent the country in the talks, which would take place "under fire," meaning without Israel halting its strikes in Lebanon.

The statement came a day after Israel launched its largest wave of strikes on Lebanon since the start of its war with Hezbollah on March 2, leaving more than 300 people dead according to authorities.

Netanyahu's statement also followed calls on Wednesday with President Trump and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to US publication Axios.