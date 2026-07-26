ETV Bharat / international

Israel PM Netanyahu To Discuss Iran With Trump; Slams International Criminal Court, Vows Broader West Bank Action

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "Iran" would be one of the key issues on the agenda for his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, as well as a broader Israeli campaign against alleged "terrorism" in the West Bank and criticism of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ahead of his departure, at the start of the weekly government meeting, Netanyahu said, "Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterwards to participate in the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran."

The remarks were shared in a post on X by the Prime Minister of Israel. Netanyahu said he would also attend the memorial service for Lindsey Graham, emphasising the late senator as "one of Israel's greatest friends since its inception, and it is fitting that we pay him this respect." On security operations in the West Bank, Netanyahu said the government's directives were "to enter the villages, sweep them, seize weapons, and make arrests".

"These things have been done and are being done at this very moment. There is also an entry into the hospital in Nablus, where two accomplices were hiding. They were taken. The terrorist's home has been sealed in preparation for demolition. The homes of the other accomplices were also mapped out in preparation for action against them, and we are also prepared to operate on a broader scale against the terrorist nests," he said.

Netanyahu also criticised the International Criminal Court, alleging that recent developments had exposed corruption within the institution.

He said, "A third thing that has happened in recent days is a decision by a large majority of countries to depose the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. I think this exposed the fact that this man was not only accused of sexual harassment by several women who worked under him, which was the reason he cancelled his visit to Israel, took back what he said about Israel's legal system and the need to conduct a thorough review, and immediately moved to advance warrants against me and against former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant."