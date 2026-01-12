ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Netanyahu Hopes Iran Will Soon Be Freed From 'Tyranny'

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he hoped Iran would soon be freed from what he described as the "yoke of tyranny", as major protests shake the Islamic republic.

Iran has been gripped by days of deadly protests, initially ignited by anger over the rising cost of living but soon evolving into a broader movement challenging the theocratic government that has ruled the country since the 1979 revolution.

"We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny, and when that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be loyal partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both peoples," Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting, according to a video released by his office.

"Israel is closely monitoring events in Iran," he added. "The people of Israel and the entire world are in awe of the tremendous courage of Iran's citizens." Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had made similar comments earlier in the day.