ETV Bharat / international

Israel PM Formally Appoints New Mossad Chief

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday formally appointed a new chief of the country’s foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad.

Major General Roman Gofman, an army officer with no prior intelligence background, will assume the role on June 2, 2026, when the current Mossad director, David Barnea, completes his five-year term.

Netanyahu had selected Gofman for the position in December, with the appointment receiving formal approval on Sunday. Born in Belarus in 1976, Gofman immigrated to Israel at the age of 14. He enlisted in the military's armoured corps in 1995 and went on to build a lengthy career in the army.

At the start of the Gaza war triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Gofman was a commander of the national infantry training centre.

He was seriously wounded on October 7 in clashes with Hamas militants in Sderot, a city in southern Israel near the Gaza border. Gofman later joined Netanyahu's office in April 2024 and is seen as being supportive of Netanyahu's nationalist ideas.