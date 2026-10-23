ETV Bharat / international

Israel Orders Soldiers To Close Off The West Bank Following An Attack In The Palestinian Territory

Israeli soldiers and emergency personnel gather near ambulances following a shooting attack near Yehuda Junction, near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. ( AP )

Hebron: Israel has ordered its army to prepare for a full closure of the West Bank on Friday, following a deadly shooting earlier in the day in the occupied territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it instructed security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and prepare to fully close all of the West Bank, starting Friday.

The orders came after Israel's army said it killed two gunmen and thwarted a "terror attack" that injured several people.

This is a developing story. More details to follow....