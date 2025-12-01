ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Military to Receive Iron Beam Laser Interception System on Dec 30: Official

Israeli tanks are stationed near the border with Lebanon, in Israel, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023 ( AP )

Tel Aviv: A new laser interception system, known as Iron Beam, will be delivered to the Israeli military on December 30 to bolster its air defence, a senior defence ministry official announced here on Monday.

"With development complete and a comprehensive testing programme that has validated the system's capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025," said Brig. Gen. (Res.) Daniel Gold, Head of the Israel Ministry of Defence (IMOD) Directorate of Defence Research & Development.

"Simultaneously, we are already advancing the next-generation systems," he added. Iron Beam is a ground-based high-power laser air defence system designed to counter aerial threats, including rockets, mortars, and UAVs.

Speaking at the second International DefenseTech Summit at Tel Aviv University here, the Israeli general said that the Iron Beam laser system is expected to fundamentally change the rules of engagement on the battlefield.