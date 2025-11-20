ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strikes Kill 27 In Gaza In Spite Of Fragile Truce; Lebanon Bombarded As Well

Palestinian rescue workers check the scene where an Israeli strike on Tuesday night hit the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, ( AP )

Gaza City: Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed 27 people on Wednesday, officials in the Strip said, with Israel and Hamas each accusing the other of violating the fragile ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

The strikes were among the deadliest in Gaza since the truce entered into force last month, and came as Israel also announced a string of attacks targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon in spite of a nearly year-long ceasefire there.

Fourteen people were killed Wednesday in Gaza City in the north and 13 in the Khan Yunis area in the south, according to the territory's civil defence agency, which operates under Hamas authority. Two hospitals contacted by AFP gave the same toll.

The Israeli military said it was striking Hamas after militants opened fire towards an area where troops were operating in the south in "violation of the ceasefire agreement". Hamas denied the accusation and denounced the attacks as a "dangerous escalation" that could jeopardise the truce, which has largely held since October 10 despite flare-ups.

Ahraf Abu Sultan, 50, told AFP he had returned to his home in Gaza City with his family on Sunday, after being displaced in the south for a year. "We barely managed to repair one room in our destroyed house to try and settle down just two days ago, and the bombing and death has started again. They don't even give us a chance to breathe," he said.

Fellow Gaza City resident Nivine Ahmed said she had been chatting with a neighbour when Israel's bombings "turned everything upside down in a second". "We heard the sound of explosions and saw the smoke rising. People were running and the ambulance sirens were wailing, carrying away the martyrs," she said.

"Next time the missile could fall on us."

Trump peace plan

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by both sides. The highest daily toll registered since the truce took effect was on October 29, when more than 100 people were killed in Israeli strikes, according to civil defence figures and data received by AFP from five Gaza hospitals.

Israel has carried out repeated strikes against what it says are Hamas targets during the ceasefire, resulting in the death of more than 280 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The truce is based on a US-brokered deal that also included the return to Israel of the last 48 hostages held by militants.