Israel Says Iran Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Strike
According to Israel, IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy. Israel’s Defence Minister Katz said Tangsiri had been killed along with other senior naval commanders in a strike overnight.
In a post on X, Defence Minister Israel Katz stated, "IDF has eliminated the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Navy – the direct official responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. This is also an important message to our American partners, as an expression of the IDF’s assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. "
Defense Minister, Israel Katz:— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026
" idf has eliminated the commander of the revolutionary guards’ navy – the direct official responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the strait of hormuz to maritime traffic.
this is also an important message to our… pic.twitter.com/R6ysPCXOmo
Katz said Tangsiri was responsible for bombing operations that have blocked ships from crossing the Strait of Hormuz. He said the strike should serve as a “clear message” to top Iranian military officials that the Israeli military would hunt them down.
Further, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Kachaz, in a video on X, says, "The IDF thwarted the commander of the IRGC Navy, directly responsible for the terrorist act of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz for shipping. This is a clear message to all senior IRGC officials: the IDF will hunt and thwart you, one by one."
Iran did not immediately acknowledge Tangsiri’s killing. (With Agency Inputs)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Kachaz:— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2026
" the idf thwarted the commander of the irgc navy, directly responsible for the terrorist act of mining and blocking the strait of hormuz for shipping. this is a clear message to all senior irgc officials: the idf will hunt and thwart you,… pic.twitter.com/H301QwKwl7
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