ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Iran Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Strike

New Delhi: Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy. Israel’s Defence Minister Katz said Tangsiri had been killed along with other senior naval commanders in a strike overnight.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Israel Katz stated, "IDF has eliminated the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Navy – the direct official responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. This is also an important message to our American partners, as an expression of the IDF’s assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. "