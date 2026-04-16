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Israel, Lebanon Agree To 10-Day Ceasefire: Trump

Trump also said that he will invite the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House after the two countries agreed a ceasefire.

FILE - US President Donald Trump
FILE - US President Donald Trump (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting on Thursday, though there was no indication if Iran-backed Hezbollah was on board.

Trump said the truce followed "excellent" conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, taking place two days after Israel and Lebanon held peace talks in Washington.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said he had directed US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top US military officer Dan Caine to work with the two countries "to achieve a Lasting PEACE."

"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" said Trump, who launched the war on Iran alongside Israel on February 28.

Hezbollah then pulled Lebanon into the Middle East war, firing rockets at Israel in support of its backer Tehran.

Since then, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than one million, and Israeli ground forces have invaded the country's south.

Trump also said that he will invite the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House after the two countries agreed a ceasefire.

"I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

TAGGED:

TRUMP
CEASEFIRE
HEZBOLLAH
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
ISRAEL AND LEBANON

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