30 Killed As Israel Bombs Gaza Despite Ceasefire, Claims Hamas 'Attacked' Troops

Palestinians watch as Egyptian machinery and workers search for the bodies of hostages in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. ( AP )

Gaza City: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israel carried out air strikes Tuesday despite an ongoing ceasefire, after the Israeli military accused Hamas of attacking its troops and violating the US-brokered truce. At least 30 people were killed in strikes targeting several parts of Gaza, said a spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas.

However, US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire was holding despite Tuesday's "skirmishes". Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" on Gaza, his office said, as Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of attacking Israeli troops in Gaza.

"Hamas's attack today on IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers in Gaza is a crossing of a bright red line, to which the IDF will respond with great force," Katz said in a statement. While Katz did not say where the troops were attacked, Hamas said its fighters had "no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah".

In comments broadcast on Fox News and posted on social media by the White House, Vance said the ceasefire was holding. "That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes," said the vice president, one of several top US officials to rush to Israel last week to shore up the fragile ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump.

"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond -- but I think the president's peace is going to hold," he added.

Strikes on Gaza

Gaza's civil defence agency said at least three strikes were carried out, while the territory's main Al-Shifa hospital said one hit its backyard. Five people were killed when their vehicle was hit by an air strike, the agency reported. Hamas had announced it would hand over the body of another hostage on Tuesday as demanded by Israel under the ceasefire deal.

During the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war, Hamas militants took 251 people hostage. A row over the last remaining bodies of deceased hostages has threatened to derail the ceasefire. Israel accuses Hamas of reneging by not returning them, but the Palestinian Islamist group says it will take time to locate the remains amid Gaza's war-ravaged ruins.

Hamas later said it would delay Tuesday's handover, adding that Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies". In a further statement on Telegram, Hamas's armed wing said it had found the bodies of two hostages on Tuesday. It did not say when it would hand them over.

