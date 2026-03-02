ETV Bharat / international

Air India Flights To Use Alternative Middle East Routes To North America, Europe; 6 Flights Cancelled

Passengers wait below the flight information display at Cochin International Airport after several international flights were cancelled amid disruptions linked to the Iran-Israel conflict, in Kochi, Sunday, March 01, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Air India will operate its flights to North America and Europe via alternative routes over available airspaces in the Middle East, and will cancel six flights to various European cities on March 2.

The airline, which cancelled 50 international flights on Sunday, said it would extend suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar till 23:59 hours (IST) on March 2. In a post on X on Sunday, the carrier said six flights, including Amritsar-Birmingham (AI117) and Birmingham-Delhi (AI114), would be cancelled on Monday.

Besides, AI151 and A152 flights between Delhi and Zurich, as well as AI157 and AI158 flights between Delhi and Copenhagen, would be cancelled on Monday. “All other flights to North America and Europe will operate as per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, which is expected to add to the flying times.