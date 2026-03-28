ETV Bharat / international

Israel Hits Iranian Nuke Facilities And Tehran Strikes Base In Saudi Arabia, Wounding US Troops

Dubai: Israel struck Iran's nuclear facilities hours after threatening to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran on Friday. Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding U.S. service members and damaging planes.

A month into the war, however, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, accepting a request from the U.N. Ali Bahreini, the country's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Iran agreed to "facilitate and expedite" such movement.

The vital waterway usually handles a fifth of the world's oil shipments and nearly a third of the world's fertilizer trade. While markets and governments have largely focused on blocked supplies of oil and natural gas, the restriction of fertilizer ingredients and trade threatens farming and food security around the world.

"This measure reflects Iran's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay," Bahreini said on the social platform X. The U.N. earlier announced a task force to address the ripple effects that the war has had on aid delivery.

The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 10 American troops, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the situation. Two of them were seriously hurt, according to one of the officials. Both of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. Several refueling aircraft were damaged.

Israel strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

Bahreini's announcement came just hours after Iranian state media said two nuclear facilities had come under attack. Israel, which had threatened to "escalate and expand" its campaign against Tehran, claimed responsibility, and Iran quickly threatened to retaliate.

"Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said via X.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province were targeted, IRNA reported. The strikes did not cause any casualties and there was no risk of contamination, it said. The Arak plant has not been operational since Israel attacked it last June.

Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from the raw ore. Heavy water is used as a moderator in nuclear reactors.

The Israeli military later said raw materials are processed for enrichment at the Yazd plant and the strike was a major blow to Iran's nuclear program.

Seyed Majid Moosavi, IRGC's Aerospace Force commander, said on X that employees of companies tied to the U.S. and Israel should abandon their workplaces: "This time, the equation will no longer be 'an eye for an eye,' just wait."

Late Friday, Israel's military said Iran had launched missiles at the country. Sirens alerted people to seek shelter in and around the city of Beer Sheba and areas near Israel's main nuclear research center, which were targeted by Iranian strikes that injured dozens last weekend.

Trump renews call for Israeli-Saudi ties

Speaking in Miami at an event sponsored by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Trump reiterated his desire for those two countries to normalize relations.

The president has been pressing the two biggest powers in the Middle East on that for years as part of his Abraham Accords efforts, and he said the time will be right when hostilities end with Iran.

"It's now time," he said. "We've now taken them out, and they are out bigly. We got to get into the Abraham Accords."

Significant headwinds remain, including Saudi Arabia's insistence that there needs to be a credible path to a Palestinian state before it normalizes commercial and diplomatic ties with Israel.

US pushes diplomatic solution

Word of the attacks on Iran came after Trump claimed that talks on ending the war were going "very well" and that he had given Tehran more time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran maintains that it has not engaged in any negotiations.

With stock markets reeling and economic fallout from the war extending far beyond the Middle East, Trump is under growing pressure to end Iran's chokehold on the strait.

A Gulf Arab bloc said Thursday that Iran has been exacting tolls from ships to ensure safe passage.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington delivered a 15-point "action list" to Iran for a possible ceasefire, using Pakistan as an intermediary. It proposes restricting Iran's nuclear program and reopening the strait.