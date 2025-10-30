ETV Bharat / international

Israel Has Erected Nearly 1,000 Barriers In The West Bank During The War In Gaza, Group Says

A Palestinian man pushes a wheelbarrow past a closed gate set up by Israeli authorities that blocks an entrance to the West Bank village of Sinjil ( AP )

Sinjil: Since Israel's war with Hamas began more than two years ago, Israel has erected nearly 1,000 barriers in cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, further stifling movement for Palestinians and hindering daily lives, a local government body says.

While Israel's military has long imposed movement and access constraints after capturing the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, the number of new barriers is unprecedented, residents say.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, an official Palestinian governmental body, 916 gates, barriers, and walls have been installed since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Israeli military raids throughout the West Bank have also increased, with Palestinians killed or detained. Israel says it is trying to root out militancy.

Among the new barriers are metal gates stationed at many village and town entrances and between cities, blocking access in and out. Sometimes the Israeli military is stationed at them.

Palestinians say the gates have erratic opening hours, with some staying shut for days. Some people sleep at friends' or relatives' homes or go around the gates on foot.

During the first two weeks of September, the United Nations said it documented the installation of 18 gates in the West Bank. It said the gates and other obstacles, such as large earth mounds and concrete blocks, restrict Palestinians' freedom of movement and access to healthcare and education. The barriers are placed in the middle of roads, preventing cars from going around them.

The new gates, some of which block roads connecting the northern and southern West Bank, force the territory's 3 million Palestinians to take long detours, with a 20-minute journey now taking more than an hour.

Israel's military says the gates are not meant to restrict people but rather to "manage and monitor."