Israel Hands Trump Another International Award, After Nobel Snub

Washington: US President Donald Trump will receive Israel's highest civilian honor in 2026, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that his country will break with decades of tradition to recognize a non-citizen.

Speaking after a cordial Florida meet-up with Trump, Netanyahu said the move reflected "overwhelming sentiment" in Israel in appreciation of the US president's support for the country.

"President Trump has broken so many conventions to the surprise of people, and then they figure out, 'oh, well -- maybe, you know, he was right after all,'" Netanyahu said to reporters. "So we decided to break a convention too or create a new one, and that is to award the Israel Prize."

Netanyahu hailed Trump as Israel's "greatest friend ever" in October -- praise that followed militant group Hamas freeing the last 20 surviving hostages taken in the October 7 2023 attacks, under a Gaza peace deal brokered by Trump and his team. "I have to say that this reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum," the Israeli leader said of Trump's award.

"They appreciate what you've done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization. So again, that's an expression of thanks and appreciation."