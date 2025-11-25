ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Govt Approves Proposal To Bring All Remaining 5,800 Jews From India's Northeast

Jerusalem: Israel's government has approved a proposal to bring all the remaining 5,800 Jews from India's north-eastern region, commonly referred to as Bnei Menashe, over the next five years. The Government of Israel on Sunday approved a "significant, wide-scale initiative" to complete the Aliyah (immigration) of the Bnei Menashe community from northeastern India, the Jewish Agency for Israel said.

"This historic decision will bring approximately 5,800 members of the community to Israel by 2030, including 1,200 already approved in 2026," it said.

It will be the first time that the Jewish Agency will be leading the entire pre-immigration process - eligibility interviews together with the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, the Conversion Authority, and the Population and Immigration Authority - organising the flights for eligible candidates and managing their absorption in Israel.

The plan is estimated to require a special budget of 90 million shekels (USD 27 million) to cover the costs of the flights of these immigrants, their conversion classes, housing, Hebrew lessons, and other special benefits.

It was presented to the cabinet by Immigration and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer. A professional and expanded delegation of rabbis is likely to leave for India in the coming days.

"It will be the largest delegation sent to date and the first in more than a decade. The delegation will interview the first half of the community, about 3,000 Bnei Menashe who have first-degree relatives in Israel," the announcement read.