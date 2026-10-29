ETV Bharat / international

Israel Election Result 2026: Netanyahu And Eisenkot Blocs Fall Short Of Knesset Majority In Inconclusive Vote

People walk next to a Likud party campaign ad featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, with a Hebrew message reading "We have one opportunity to win," in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, a day after the elections in Israel. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israelis braced for perhaps weeks of political uncertainty Wednesday after an election that has challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s grip on power and raised the almost unthinkable possibility of some Jewish and Arab parties teaming up in an effort to unseat him. Final election results could come as early as Thursday evening, though no clear winner is expected to emerge.

Arab-led parties made a historic showing, but it’s not clear if the other opponents of Netanyahu's far-right government would form a coalition with them to reach a majority of seats in parliament. Issues around the Palestinians and their descendants remain incredibly sensitive, and Israelis are already renewing a debate about the identity of the nation founded as a state for the Jewish people.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned against a “dangerous government” that might include Arab parties, whose constituents make up 20% of Israel’s population. And even as it leads in the vote count, Netanyahu's Likud party claimed that Tuesday’s election was “stolen” by Arab parties and asked Israeli authorities to investigate. It did not provide specific evidence to support its claims. The elections committee has said that reports about irregularities were much lower than in previous elections. Netanyahu seeks to remain the country's longest-serving prime minister. His top challenger, centrist former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, has left the door open to partnering with Arab parties under certain conditions, including their recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and of Hamas as an extremist group. Some of Eisenkot's likely partners have ruled out such an alliance but could change their minds to force Netanyahu from office. Another much-debated option among Israelis is a unity government with Netanyahu and Eisenkot. Israeli voters choose parties, not individuals. With 88% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party has 20.7% and Eisenkot's Yashar party has 16.2%. Arab-led parties had 15%. Results indicate that neither Netanyahu's nor Eisenkot's coalition blocs would reach the 61 seats needed for a majority in parliament, the 120-seat Knesset. Local media projected 53 seats for Likud and allied parties, 48 for Yashar and allied parties and 19 for Arab-led parties. Netanyahu faces a setback but not outright defeat Counting absentee ballots will last until Thursday evening, said Elad Naveh, control manager at the Central Elections Committee. There are an estimated half-million of them from military personnel and diplomats. They are not expected to significantly change the results. Nearly 78% of eligible voters turned out, the highest since 1999. Voting reflected unease over Netanyahu's alliance with the far-right and anger in a war-weary nation over military draft exemptions for the significant ultra-Orthodox Jewish population. The Likud party's share of the vote declined from 23.4% in 2022. But results suggest opponents were unable to capitalize on the grief caused by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack to decisively push him from office. One far-right partner losing support was national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. For many Israelis, he represented the worst strain of Netanyahu’s government, openly taunting Palestinian detainees and asserting that many in Gaza are “not even people.”