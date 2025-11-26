ETV Bharat / international

'Netanyahu Has Full Confidence In India's Security': Israel Rubbishes Reports On Postponed Visit

According to Israeli media, PM Netanyahu's official trip to India in December was postponed due to security concerns following the Delhi terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration of iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Jan 17, 2018.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:51 AM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Israel on Tuesday dismissed media reports claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his planned visit to India due to security concerns, saying the Israeli leader has “full confidence” in India's security apparatus and that both sides are coordinating new dates for the trip.

The Israeli PM’s office in a social media post said, "Israel's bond with India, and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is very strong.”

"The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," it said. A section of Israeli media had earlier reported that Netanyahu, who was scheduled to visit New Delhi in December for his first official trip to India since 2018, postponed the visit due to security concerns following the terror attack in Delhi earlier this month.

Sources told PTI that the reports were “speculative” and “misleading”, adding that efforts were underway to finalise mutually convenient dates for Netanyahu’s visit.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also visited Israel recently and conveyed PM Narendra Modi's warm wishes to Netanyahu and updated him on his discussions with Minister Nir Barkat and the outcomes of the Business Forum and CEOs Forum. (With Agency Inputs)

