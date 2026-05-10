ETV Bharat / international

Israel Deports 2 Activists Detained For Leading An Aid Flotilla To Gaza

Saif Abukeshek, a Palestinian-Spanish activist and member of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s steering committee, left, and Thiago Ávila, a Brazilian activist and member of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s steering committee, aboard the Greenpeace vessel Arctic Sunrise, which joined a Gaza-bound flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea on April 18, 2026. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: Israel deported two activists on Sunday after being detained for slightly over a week for leading an aid flotilla attempting to break the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. The two, Spanish-Swedish citizen of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian citizen Thiago Ávila, were among dozens of activists intercepted by the Israeli navy off the coast of Crete.

Both are members of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s steering committee, whose mission is to break Israel’s naval blockade and bring some humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory. The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the two activists in a post on X on Sunday “professional provocateurs,” saying ”Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza."

At the time of the arrest, Israeli authorities said the two had been detained for questioning, and that Abukeshek was “suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization” and Ávila was “suspected of illegal activity,” without providing evidence. No formal charges against them have been publicized.

Spain and Brazil have condemned“the kidnapping of two of their citizens in international waters by the Government of Israel" in a joint statement at the time. Their detention sparked solidarity protests in several countries.

In all, 22 boats and 175 activists were intercepted by the Israeli navy. Activists said Israeli forces stormed their vessels, smashed engines and detained some of those onboard. The incident occurred hundreds of miles (kilometers) from Gaza and Israel overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.

Israeli officials said they needed to take early action against the flotilla before it reached Israeli waters because of the high number of boats involved.

The flotilla’s latest attempt to reach Gaza comes less than a year after Israeli authorities foiled a previous effort by the group. That attempt involved about 50 vessels and around 500 activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, and several lawmakers.