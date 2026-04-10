ETV Bharat / international

Israel Denounces Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif For 'Outrageous' Comments

Jerusalem: In a strong denunciation of “outrageous” remarks made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Israel has raised doubts about its role as a “neutral arbiter”. “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

“This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace,” the PMO said Thursday evening. Pakistan has been credited with mediating a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and is preparing to host peace talks over the weekend.