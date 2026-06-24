ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Defence Minister Says IDF Will Not Withdraw From Lebanon, 'Even If There's An American Demand'

Tel Aviv: Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has asserted that Israeli military forces will maintain their presence in southern Lebanon, declaring that Tel Aviv will not pull back its troops despite potential diplomatic pressure from Washington. In remarks carried by The Times of Israel, Katz explicitly stated that the military would remain positioned in the region "even if there is an American demand."

Addressing the status of the security zone, the Defence Minister also ruled out the immediate resettlement of displaced Lebanese civilians, stating, "200,000 residents will not return."

Katz explained that historical security challenges encountered in past operational zones heavily informed the government's decision to retain a military foothold across the northern border.

"What happened in the past in security zones, where there was also a civilian population [present], was roadside bombs and attacks against the soldiers, and therefore we will not allow that," Katz noted.

Emphasising Tel Aviv's firm operational stance on the ground, the Defence Minister reinforced the message, adding, "We are not withdrawing."

This position aligns with a high-level development on Tuesday, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo held a telephonic conversation and, in a joint statement, reiterated that the IDF will continue acting decisively "against threats" in Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to act decisively to thwart threats to our soldiers and civilians, destroy terror infrastructure, and continue maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon," Netanyahu, Katz, and Zamir said in the joint statement.