ETV Bharat / international

Israel Confirms Hamas Armed Wing Chief Killed In Gaza Strike

People walk outside a residential building that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City on May 16, 2026. ( AFP )

Jerusalem: Hamas's armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad, described by Israel as an architect of the October 7 attack, was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza the previous day, the military and Hamas confirmed on Saturday.

Since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the Israeli military and intelligence services have waged an extensive campaign targeting the group's senior political leaders and militant commanders in Gaza and across the region.

On Friday, the military said it had carried out an airstrike in Gaza targeting Haddad, and confirmed his death on Saturday.

"The IDF and the ISA announce that yesterday, in a precise strike in the area of the City of Gaza, the terrorist Ezzedine Al-Haddad was eliminated," the military said, referring to itself and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

Two Hamas officials also told AFP that Haddad had been killed in an Israeli strike.

"Senior commander... Ezzedine Al-Haddad was assassinated in an Israeli strike targeting a residential apartment and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City yesterday," one senior Hamas official said.

A member of Hamas's armed wing separately confirmed his death. Haddad was killed along with his wife and a daughter, according to another Hamas source. AFP photographs showed mourners carrying the body of Haddad, wrapped in a Hamas flag, on a stretcher from the ruins of a building.

The military said Haddad was "one of the last senior commanders in Hamas's military wing who directed the planning and execution of the October 7th massacre".

Haddad was also involved in holding Israeli hostages during the war, it added.

"Haddad managed Hamas's hostage captivity system and surrounded himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination," it said.