ETV Bharat / international

Israel And Lebanon Agree To 45-Day Extension Of Ceasefire Despite New Strikes

Washington: Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend a ceasefire and hold expanded talks on a political settlement, the United States announced Friday, even as Israel carried out new strikes that it insists are not subject to the truce.

Israel has been pounding Lebanon and invaded its south in response to fire from Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shia movement that is not part of the ceasefire diplomacy.

Envoys from Israel and Lebanon's government, which has struggled to restrain Hezbollah, met for two days in Washington and said they would extend the ceasefire that was set to expire Sunday. The cessation of hostilities "will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

He said that the State Department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3 and that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries' militaries on May 29.

Lebanon's delegation said in a statement that the ceasefire extension and opening of military talks would offer "critical breathing room for our citizens" with a goal of "lasting stability."

In an implicit rebuke to Hezbollah, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told an NGO dinner in Beirut that his country has had "enough of these reckless adventures serving foreign projects or interests." The latest brought "a war we did not choose but was forced upon us, which led to Israel occupying 68 towns and villages," he said.

The United States steadfastly backs Israel, with which it launched attacks on Iran on February 28, but has also gently voiced unease about Israeli troops' encroachments into southern Lebanon. Israel's ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who led his country's delegation, said after the talks that the priority was ensuring Israel's security.

"There will be ups and downs, but the potential for success is great," Leiter wrote on X. Iran's clerical state, Hezbollah's patron, has demanded a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon before any peace agreement with US President Donald Trump, who has been frustrated by Tehran's refusal to an accord on his terms.

- Truce met with violence -

Hundreds of people have died in Israeli strikes despite the truce announced on April 17. Moments after the ceasefire renewal was announced, an Israeli strike hit a center of the Hezbollah-linked Islamic Health Committee in the southern town of Hanuf, authorities said. Six people died, including three paramedics, according to the Lebanese health ministry.