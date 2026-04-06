ETV Bharat / international

Israel Confirms Killing of IRGC's Intelligence Head Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi And Quds Force Commander Asghar Bagheri

Tel Aviv: Israel and Iranian state media on Monday claimed the killing of the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Defense Minister Israel Katz made the announcement. The Israeli military later confirmed the airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi took place in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

“The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians, and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists,” Katz said. He said that Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one.

Katz added Israel had “severely damaged” Iran’s steel and petrochemical industries, as well.

“We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) in a post on X, said, "Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi - Head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards."