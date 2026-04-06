Israel Confirms Killing of IRGC's Intelligence Head Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi And Quds Force Commander Asghar Bagheri
According to the Israeli Air Force (IAF), Majid Khademi was appointed to his role following the elimination of Mohammad Khotami
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Tel Aviv: Israel and Iranian state media on Monday claimed the killing of the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Defense Minister Israel Katz made the announcement. The Israeli military later confirmed the airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi took place in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
“The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians, and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists,” Katz said. He said that Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one.
Katz added Israel had “severely damaged” Iran’s steel and petrochemical industries, as well.
“We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel,” he said.
🔴 ELIMINATED: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2026
Khademi was one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders and had accumulated extensive experience over many years.
Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks worldwide, and was responsible for monitoring Iranian… pic.twitter.com/iASwqdOmoe
Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) in a post on X, said, "Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi - Head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards."
חיל-האוויר חיסל בטהרן את יושב ראש ארגון המודיעין של משמרות המהפכה— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 6, 2026
חיל-האוויר בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אמ" ן, תקף במהלך הלילה בטהרן וחיסל את מג'יד כאט'ם-חסיני ח'אדמי - יושב ראש ארגון המודיעין של משמרות המהפכה.
ח'אדמי היה אחד המפקדים המרכזיים ביותר של משמרות המהפכה וצבר ניסיון… pic.twitter.com/HwZGoGF8Ra
As per the IAF, Khademi was one of the most central commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and had accumulated years of military and security experience.
The post said, "Khademi was appointed to his role following the elimination of Mohammad Khotami in Operation 'With a Lion Cub'. In the framework of his role, he acted to gather intelligence for compiling an intelligence picture for the regime's senior echelons during Operation 'Roar of the Lion'."
As per the IAF, Khademi was a key figure in the campaign. "The intelligence he gathered was used to advance and execute terrorist acts. In addition, Khademi acted to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and toward Jews around the world and took part in attempts to strike American targets, and was even tasked with monitoring Iranian citizens as part of suppressing internal protests in Iran", IAF said on X.
🔴ELIMINATED: Asghar Bagheri, Commander of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2026
In recent years, Bagheri advanced numerous attacks against both Israel and worldwide.
In addition, Bagheri personally commanded operations targeting IDF soldiers on the Syrian-Israel border. pic.twitter.com/Hnsbdk57J2
It mentioned how Khademi's elimination joins dozens of commanders of the Iranian regime who have been eliminated throughout the operation.
In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Asghar Bagheri, commander of the Quds Force's Special Operations Unit 840 since 2019, was also killed in the operation. Bagheri had orchestrated numerous attacks against Israeli and American targets globally and had planned operations within Israel, Syria, and Lebanon.
His unit targeted IDF soldiers along the Syrian-Israel border and facilitated the transfer of weapons from Iran into Israel. The elimination of Khademi and Bagheri is part of a broader campaign by the IDF, which has targeted dozens of senior IRGC and Quds Force commanders, significantly weakening their command-and-control capabilities and operational reach amid the conflict in West Asia. Israel has repeatedly emphasised its determination to neutralise threats to its citizens, vowing to act decisively against individuals and units planning or executing attacks against the state and its people.
(With agency inputs)
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