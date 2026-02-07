ETV Bharat / international

Islamic State Affiliate Claims Suicide Bombing That Killed 31 At Shiite Mosque In Pakistani Capital

People mourn the death of their relatives following a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque, outside a hospital in Islamabad on February 6, 2026. ( AFP )

Islamabad: An affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility overnight for a deadly suicide bombing inside a Shiite mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital that killed 31 people and wounded 169 others, as mourners gathered Saturday under tight security at the same mosque for funerals for the victims.

The regional Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State in Pakistan, claimed responsibility in a statement posted on its Amaq News Agency. It said the attacker arrived opened fire on security guards who tried to stop him at the main gate and detonated his explosive vest after reaching the mosque's inner gate.

The Islamic State group suggested it viewed the Pakistani Shiites as legitimate targets, calling them a "human reservoir" that provided recruits to Shiite militias fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

Friday's mosque bombing was the deadliest in Islamabad since a 2008 suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel that killed 63 people and wounded more than 250. In November, a suicide bomber struck outside a court in the capital, killing 12 people.

The latest attack comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has had to deal with a surge in militant attacks across Pakistan. According to Pakistani authorities, the attacker was a Pakistani national who had recently traveled to Afghanistan.

Authorities said several suspects, including the brother, mother and other relatives of the bomber, were arrested during overnight raids in Islamabad and in northwestern Pakistan, and that a police officer was killed in the operation.