ETV Bharat / international

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Hindus In India, South Asia: Report

Washington: Extremist networks linked to ISIS have called for attacks against Hindus in India and across South and Southeast Asia, even as they praised recent violence in the United States and expanded online recruitment, according to a new report by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

The report said online ISIS supporters celebrated the March 7 attempted attack near Gracie Mansion in New York and the March 12 shooting at Old Dominion University. It added that extremist messaging platforms were used to analyse the incidents and encourage further violence. The report flagged a more direct threat to India and the region. On March 9, a pro-ISIS user posted a call for attacks targeting Hindus.

The message specifically mentioned Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Indian states, including West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Manipur. The call was later shared across platforms, including 'RocketChat', expanding its reach among extremist networks, the CEP said.

On RocketChat and Telegram, ISIS supporters praised two men accused of throwing explosive devices at an anti-Muslim demonstration in New York. The suspects were charged with attempted support of ISIS and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Messages posted on March 9 expressed support for the accused attackers. One user said the attempt was "stupid" and argued firearms should have been used. Another user described the men as "brave" but expressed disappointment that no casualties occurred.

ISIS-linked channels also circulated images of the suspects taken from mainstream media and highlighted statements that one of them had consumed ISIS propaganda. The report said ISIS supporters also celebrated the March 12 shooting at Old Dominion University. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire on a classroom of ROTC students, killing Lt. Col. Brandon Shah and wounding two others before being killed.