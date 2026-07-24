ETV Bharat / international

Is Russia playing a covert role in helping Iran target CIA sites in the Gulf?

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during their meeting at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg on April 27' ( AFP )

New Delhi: The US is investigating whether Russia has helped Iran by providing information or drone technology to target CIA facilities in the Gulf.

US intelligence officials have ‌not yet reached definitive conclusions about the possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities, said a Reuters report quoting four officials familiar with US intelligence. However, they noted the effectiveness and precision of the strikes, along with Russia's broader technical support for Iran, as possible evidence, the report added.

Under investigation is the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March, shortly after the start of the conflict.

The Reuters report, quoting unnamed Western officials, added that analysts thought the attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia involved Russian-enhanced versions of Iran's Shahed drones.

Other CIA sites in the Gulf have also come under attack since the beginning of the conflict, according to US media reports. This included the CIA station in the US embassy and another CIA site in eastern Iraq.

Reuters further said that additional CIA sites had been hit and quoted officials as saying several facilities were hit.

Speculation in the West about Russian involvement in the war in Iran has been ongoing since the beginning of the Iran conflict.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in March that Russia has provided the Kometa-M satellite navigation system to ⁠Iran.

The Kremlin had denied supplying Iran with advanced navigation systems and dismissed such reports as "fake news."