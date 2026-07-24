Is Russia playing a covert role in helping Iran target CIA sites in the Gulf?
The US is looking into potential Russian role in precision drone attacks by Iran on CIA sites
Published : July 24, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
New Delhi: The US is investigating whether Russia has helped Iran by providing information or drone technology to target CIA facilities in the Gulf.
US intelligence officials have not yet reached definitive conclusions about the possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities, said a Reuters report quoting four officials familiar with US intelligence. However, they noted the effectiveness and precision of the strikes, along with Russia's broader technical support for Iran, as possible evidence, the report added.
Under investigation is the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March, shortly after the start of the conflict.
The Reuters report, quoting unnamed Western officials, added that analysts thought the attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia involved Russian-enhanced versions of Iran's Shahed drones.
Other CIA sites in the Gulf have also come under attack since the beginning of the conflict, according to US media reports. This included the CIA station in the US embassy and another CIA site in eastern Iraq.
Reuters further said that additional CIA sites had been hit and quoted officials as saying several facilities were hit.
Speculation in the West about Russian involvement in the war in Iran has been ongoing since the beginning of the Iran conflict.
The Wall Street Journal first reported in March that Russia has provided the Kometa-M satellite navigation system to Iran.
The Kremlin had denied supplying Iran with advanced navigation systems and dismissed such reports as "fake news."
The CIA maintains offices called stations, usually within embassies, safe houses, logistics hubs and sites involved in surveillance or other operations. The Reuters report noted that these sites are closely guarded secrets.
Amid Russia's estrangement from the West over the Ukraine war, Russia and Iran are seen to have found greater common cause.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had condemned the February assassination of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "cynical violation" of international law.
He had remembered him as "an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly ties between Russia and Iran."
Russia had also condemned the US attacks on Iran as violations of sovereignty.
Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia has been deepening defence ties with Iran.
Iran provided kamikaze drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. In 2022, the two countries had also signed a deal to set up a manufacturing plant in Tatarstan, Russia, to build the drones locally. Reports have suggested that Russia has further fine-tuned the technology for the kamikaze drones.
Russia, in return, is reportedly going to deliver the first batch of 20 Su-35 fighter jets to Iran, underlining the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.